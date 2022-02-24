Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 287,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.