ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.48

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 15442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ironSource alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $10,897,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $6,310,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.