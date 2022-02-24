Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 12130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. Equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

