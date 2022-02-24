Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

ELAN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 472,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,972. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

