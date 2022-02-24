Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 472,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,421,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

