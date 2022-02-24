Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Announces Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

