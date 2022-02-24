Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.99

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 5646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $19,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after buying an additional 430,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,902,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.