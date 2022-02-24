StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 26% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and $6.89 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00195864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00358810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007972 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars.

