NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 37,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $218.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,070. The stock has a market cap of $545.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

