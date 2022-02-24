Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,635. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.