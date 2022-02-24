Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $224.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.37. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $561.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

