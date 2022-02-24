Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

