American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $188.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $133.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.