Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 109,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

