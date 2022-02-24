New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.00 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

New Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 564,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,191,836. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

