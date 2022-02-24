Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.93.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 453,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,152. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$27.55 and a 12 month high of C$57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.93.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

