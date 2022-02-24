Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a C$14.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

TSE EFX traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$7.32. 236,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$656.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

