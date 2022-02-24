Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.90. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.86 and a 1 year high of C$47.07. The company has a market cap of C$23.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.