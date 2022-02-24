Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.00. 104,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

