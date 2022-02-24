Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HSC stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

