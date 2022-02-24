Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share.

SBGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

