American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. 19,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

