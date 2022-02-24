EvenCoin Market Cap Achieves $23,454.38 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,454.38 and approximately $145,848.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00288732 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004826 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.01236516 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003216 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.