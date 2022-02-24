Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.71

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 160710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.