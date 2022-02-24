Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.47

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $749.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

