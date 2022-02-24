iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.58

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 59123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

