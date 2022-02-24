iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.13

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,838,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,188,000 after buying an additional 1,804,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after buying an additional 176,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Ishares

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.