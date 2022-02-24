iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.93

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.93 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 13503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.