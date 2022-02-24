Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 91,307 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.82. 115,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,039 shares of company stock worth $9,276,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

