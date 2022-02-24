Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $67.62 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

