Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DH stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 68,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,218. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

