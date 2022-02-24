Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of DH stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 68,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,218. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
