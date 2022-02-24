Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.
NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 154,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $39.12.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
