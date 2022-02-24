2,423 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. FedEx accounts for about 0.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.28. 36,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,970. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $214.75 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

