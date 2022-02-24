Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 4,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
