Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 4,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

