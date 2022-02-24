Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surgalign’s earnings. Surgalign posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgalign will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgalign.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 75.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 229.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,567 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter worth about $350,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 129,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,779. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.