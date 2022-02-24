Arqma Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $327,161.36 and approximately $1,587.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.01 or 0.06803429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00273120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.03 or 0.00766205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00068534 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00386044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00219156 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,483,759 coins and its circulating supply is 12,439,216 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.