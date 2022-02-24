U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of USB stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 561,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

