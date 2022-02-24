$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $225.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,564. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

