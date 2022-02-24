Raven Protocol Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

