Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,399.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $235.73 or 0.00654342 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $452,844.62 and approximately $12,399.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

