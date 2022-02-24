Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $24.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Magnite stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

