Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 17,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 20,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.40. 173,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

