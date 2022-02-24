PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.48

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.48 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

