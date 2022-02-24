Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.34

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 9551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

