SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.53

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.53 and last traded at $113.61, with a volume of 32251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

