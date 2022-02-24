SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.72

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 2416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20,900.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

