Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.80

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 11840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

