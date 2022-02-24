First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.70

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 3853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

