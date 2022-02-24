Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. Audacy has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $353.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Audacy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Audacy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Audacy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Audacy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 49,294 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

