BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.12

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 15952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

